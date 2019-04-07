(2018-2019)
REINBECK — Tucker Lynn Ragsdale, 4-month-old son of Nathan and Ariana (Oliver) Ragsdale, died Tuesday, April 2, at University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital in Iowa City.
He was born Nov. 29, 2018, at University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics, 22 weeks and 5 days’ gestation (18 weeks premature), weighing 1 pound, 4 ounces and measuring 12 inches long. Tucker was a twin, his fraternal brother Beckett was born the following day, Nov. 30.
Survivors: his parents of Reinbeck; two brothers, Oakley and Beckett, both at home; paternal grandparents, Randy (Patricia) Ragsdale of Reinbeck; maternal grandparents, Robin Oliver of Burnsville, Minn., and David Oliver of St. Paul, Minn.; paternal great-grandma, Rita Rosauer and maternal great-grandpa Richard Brown; and uncles, Jesse Ragsdale and Michael Ragsdale and aunts Sarah (Joshua) Martin and Randi (Joshua) Roloff.
Preceded in death by: paternal great-grandparents, Donald Rosauer and Bill & Barb Ragsdale; and maternal great-grandparents, Betty Brown and Thomas and Germaine Oliver.
Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 9, at Candeo Church, 1405 Greenhill Road, Cedar Falls. A private family burial will follow the funeral service at Reinbeck Cemetery. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, April 8, at Abels Funeral & Cremation Service-French-Hand Chapel in Reinbeck, and for an hour prior to services at the church.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family for a memorial in Tucker’s memory.
Tucker was able to light up the room by his tiny, but mighty presence. Right up until the end, Tucker was a joyful baby. His family is so proud of his strength and because of it, they realized how much stronger it made them.
