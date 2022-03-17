June 27, 1947-March 14, 2022

WATERLOO-True “Jack” Berry III, 74, of Waterloo, died Monday, March 14, 2022. He was born June 27, 1947, in Waterloo, son of True Jack Jr. and Beverly (Ferger) Berry. He graduated from Columbus High School in 1965, and then served in the United States Air Force.

Jack married Delaine ‘Dee” Bravard in Waterloo, in 1974. He worked for John Deere for 34 years and was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Jack especially enjoyed spending time with his grandkids and his family, watching sports and old John Wayne westerns.

He is survived by his wife Dee; a son Ryan (Courtney Towlerton) Berry of Broomfield‚ CO; a daughter, Krista (Vince Graeve) Schwarte of Sauk Centre‚ MN; grandchildren: Samantha and Kara Schwarte of Waterloo, Gage Graeve of Sauk Centre MN, Isaac, Grace, and Joshua True Berry of Broomfield CO, and a great-granddaughter, Amalee; sisters, Deborah Albrecht of KY, Bridget Berry of Cedar Rapids, and Katie (Carl) Jackson of NC; and two sisters in law, Becky Berry of Dundee IA, and Carol Berry of Gilbertville.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents, and two brothers, Kyle Berry and Joel Berry.

A memorial service will be held 11:00 AM Tuesday, March 22, at Locke at Tower Park, Waterloo, with visitation 4:00 PM—7:00 PM Monday, March 21, 2022, as well as one hour prior to service on Tuesday at Locke at Tower Park, Waterloo.

Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice, or the family

Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralServices.com