Troy Daniel Zars, 51, of Columbia, Mo., passed away Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018, surrounded by his family and friends. Services will be held Friday, Jan. 4, at St. Andrews Lutheran Church, 914 West Blvd. S, Columbia, MO 65203, at 1 p.m.

