Trinette D. Lang, age 47, of Coralville, Iowa, formerly of Waterloo, Iowa, died Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at her mother’s residence in North Liberty following a courageous battle with cancer.

Memorial Services will be held at a later date.Gay& Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service in Iowa City is assisting the family.

Memorials may be directed to the family of Trinette. To share a thought, memory or condolence please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com.

Trinette Denise Lang was born on July 11, 1972, in Waterloo, Iowa, the daughter of Robert Lee Batte and Rose Annetter Johnson.

She attended school in Waterloo, Iowa and received her GED from the Hawkeye Institute of Technology. She also attended Kirkwood College in Cedar Rapids, majoring in business. Trinette worked for the University of Iowa Food and Nutrition Services, Wal-Mart and Lantern Park Dining Services.

In her free time, Trinette enjoyed spending time with her family, word puzzles, listening to music and trying her luck out at the casinos, especially Riverside.