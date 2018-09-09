Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Trevor Kimball

Trevor Kimball

(1979-2017)

CEDAR FALLS — Trevor Stephen Kimball, 37, of Rochester, Minn., formerly of Cedar Falls, died Dec. 25, 2017, at home after a long battle with cystic fibrosis.

He was born Dec. 27, 1979, in Waterloo.

Trevor graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1998. After graduation he briefly attended Hawkeye Community College. He worked as a janitor while his health permitted.

Survived by: his mother, Susan Kimball of Rochester; and his father, H.L. Kimball of Circle Pines, Minn.

Celebration of life: took place June 14 at Quarry Ridge PL N.W. Apartment Complex in Rochester.

Memorials: may be sent to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation or Aspire Thereapeutic Horseback of Waterloo.

Trevor was interested in swimming, biking, Tai chi, movies, music, gardening and animals.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Trevor S. Kimball
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments