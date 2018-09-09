(1979-2017)
CEDAR FALLS — Trevor Stephen Kimball, 37, of Rochester, Minn., formerly of Cedar Falls, died Dec. 25, 2017, at home after a long battle with cystic fibrosis.
He was born Dec. 27, 1979, in Waterloo.
Trevor graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1998. After graduation he briefly attended Hawkeye Community College. He worked as a janitor while his health permitted.
Survived by: his mother, Susan Kimball of Rochester; and his father, H.L. Kimball of Circle Pines, Minn.
Celebration of life: took place June 14 at Quarry Ridge PL N.W. Apartment Complex in Rochester.
Memorials: may be sent to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation or Aspire Thereapeutic Horseback of Waterloo.
Trevor was interested in swimming, biking, Tai chi, movies, music, gardening and animals.
