Trevor D. Gerholdt

Trevor Gerholdt

CEDAR FALLS — Trevor Daren Gerholdt, 22, of Cedar Falls, died accidentally Saturday, Oct. 6, in Plainfield.

He was born Sept. 5, 1996, in Waterloo, son of Dennis and Karen (Leggett) Gerholdt.

Trevor was a graduate of Cedar Falls High School and worked at The Other Place (OP) on University Avenue in Cedar Falls and most recently, Padget Technologies Inc. in Cedar Falls.

Survived by: his parents of Cedar Falls; a sister, Whitney (Ryan) Gerst of Waverly; a brother, Dana Gerholdt of Shell Rock; maternal grandparents, Jerry and Patty Leggett of Colorado Springs, Colo.; two nieces, Sofia and Eliana Gerst, both of Waverly, two nephews, Ryley and Finley Gerst, both of Waverly; his uncle, Barry Leggett of Los Angeles; and his emotional support dog, Sweep.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 12, at Orchard Hill Church, Cedar Falls, with private burial in Washington Chapel Cemetery, rural Cedar Falls. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 11, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home, and one hour before services at the church.

Memorials in lieu of flowers: to the family who will allocate the funds to Retrieving Freedom Inc., Waverly, www.retrievingfreedom.org. and NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness), www.nami.org.

Condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.

Trevor loved the outdoors, especially hunting, fishing and trapshooting.

