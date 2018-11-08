Try 1 month for 99¢
Treva Crawford Moore

(1954-2018)

WATERLOO — Treva Crawford Moore, 64, of Waterloo, died Monday, Oct. 29, at Cedar Falls Health Care of natural causes.

She was born June 27, 1954, in Waterloo, daughter of Cullen Crawford Sr. and Everlue Lewis. She married Clyde Moore; he preceded her in death.

Treva was a 1972 graduate of East High School and worked at the University of Northern Iowa from 1995-2005, where she also received her bachelor’s degree. She also had been employed at NorthStar.

Survived by: her mother, Everlue Kincaid of Waterloo; four sisters, Lena Cherry of Milwaukee, Sylvia Crawford of San Francisco, and Darlene Crawford and Nina Bryant, both of Waterloo; and a brother, Cullen Crawford of Waterloo.

Services: 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 9, at Payne Memorial AME Church, with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation will be for two hours before services Friday at the church. Sanders Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials: may be directed to the family at 607 Glenwood St.

