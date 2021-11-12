Travis L. Trainor

September 26, 1978-November 4, 2021

Travis Lee Trainor, 43, of Scottsdale Arizona, formerly of Cedar Falls passed away Thursday, November 4th in Goodyear, Arizona.

Travis was born September 26, 1978 in Mesa Arizona, son of Donald “Steve” Trainor, and Cynthia (Wittren) French. Travis graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1998. After high school he worked at several jobs in the Cedar Falls/Waterloo area, then went on to Art School in Chicago, and later went to New Orleans where he trained to cook by one of the top chefs on The Food Network. Travis eventually went back to Arizona where he considered his home.

Travis loved skateboarding in his younger days, he was an amazing artist/painter, and cooking was one of his passions. The last couple years of his life had been spent as a caregiver for a dear friend, Mary Kennedy, in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Travis is survived by his mother Cynthia French of Cedar Falls, a sister, Rochelle (Justin) Penwell of New Hartford, two nieces, Makenzie and Hailey, one nephew, Cooper, and one grandmother, Marcie Trainor of Eagle Center.

Preceded in death by: his father, Donald “Steve” Trainor, and his grandparents.

Flowers or Memorials may be sent to Cynthia French at 927 Cadam Ct, Cedar Falls, Iowa 50613.

A Celebration of Life will be held at The Eagles Club, 2125 W Lone Tree Rd, Cedar Falls on Sunday, December 5th from 1—4 pm.