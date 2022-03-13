January 5, 1975-March 10, 2022

WATERLOO-Travis Joseph Brustkern, 47, of Waterloo, died March 10, 2022, after a lengthy illness. He was born January 5, 1975, in Waterloo, son of Michael J. and Vicki R. Axline Brustkern.

He attended Waterloo East High School. Travis worked for his father at Black Hawk Mobile Home since he was old enough to work. He enjoyed fishing, being outdoors, animals, especially raccoons, going to the casino, and milkshakes. Travis was deeply loved by his family and friends and loved all of them in return. He was always up for good conversation. Travis had a heart of gold.

Travis is survived by his daughter, Alyssa (Brandon) McMillion of Omaha, NE; mother, Vicki (Bill Hanken) Brustkern of Waterloo; father, Mike (Shelly) Brustkern of Waterloo; siblings, Josh Brustkern of Evansdale, Tiffany Brustkern of Waterloo, and Michael (Jasmine) Brustkern, Jr., of Waterloo; many nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, William and Shirley Axline; paternal grandparents, Art and Roberta Brustkern; and cousin, Timothy Brustkern, Jr.

Celebration of Life Memorial Services: 10:30 am Wednesday, March 16, at Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Ave, with inurnment in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, both in Waterloo. Visitation: one hour prior to the service. Memorials may be directed to the family. Locke at Tower Park is assisting the family. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralServices.com