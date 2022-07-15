Travis J. Stewart

October 19, 1973-July 11, 2022

WATERLOO-Travis Stewart passed away Monday July 11, 2022 from a heart attack at MercyOne hospital in Waterloo, Iowa.

Travis was born October 19, 1973 in Waterloo, Iowa. He was the son of Mary (Ackerson) Bloes and Larry Stewart. Travis spent his youth causing trouble and making lifelong friends in the Cedar Valley. After returning from Job Corps training in Utah, he met Lea Axiotis of Hampton, Iowa in October of 1997. They made a bargain to only continue dating as long as they were having fun. They married on September 22, 2001 and continued to have fun for the next 20+ years.

Travis enjoyed playing games with his friends; role playing, board, cards, miniatures and video games. He loved reading horror and fantasy novels and watching bad movies that he always insisted weren’t that bad. He and Lea made a happy home on Hammond Avenue in Waterloo, where they entertained their family and friends at many gatherings filled with good food and laughter.

Travis is survived by his wife Lea, mother Mary, sister Paula Johnson, brothers Sam, Dennis (Kimberly), James (Tracie), Lee Stewart, and chosen brothers Tony Gray and Jason Bahr, uncles and aunts Kim and Cindy Ackerson of Cedar Falls, Ray and Linda Stewart of Dows, and Linda Stewart of Hampton.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents Clarence and Marie Ackerson and Mildred and Alwin Stewart, father Larry Stewart, aunts and uncles Tony and Doris Ackerson, Pam Fox, Tina Fintel, and Gary Stewart, and step parents Ralph Fleck and Kris Stewart.

A celebration of life is planned for August 20th at the FOE Lodge in Cedar Falls. Memorials may be directed to the family. Adams Celebration of Life of Iowa Falls is serving the family.