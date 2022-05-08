February 21, 1998-April 28, 2022

CEDAR FALLS-Travis Gregory Geisler, 24, of Cedar Falls, died Thursday, April 28th at home with his parents after a two year battle with cancer.

Travis was born February 21, 1998 in Waterloo to Gregory R and Lisa M (Gossling) Geisler. He was a 2016 graduate of Cedar Falls High School and a 2020 graduate from the University of Iowa.

Travis had the misfortune of being saddled with a rare form of cancer (Desmoplastic Small Round Cell Tumors). He began treatment at The Mayo Clinic in Rochester before enrolling in clinical trials at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. The first trial fought the cancer to a stalemate for nine months before tumor growth began again. The second trial, sadly did not work and the tumor growth continued.

Travis made the noble and selfless choice to donate his body to science after his passing via the UI Deeded Body Program.

Travis was a very talented but humble musician. He was a leader of the Cedar Falls HS drumline his senior year and always looked forward to participating in marching band. He later taught himself to play guitar and quickly became known for his singing and playing talents alongside his brother, Jason, and grandfather, Ron.

Travis is survived by his parents, Greg and Lisa of Cedar Falls and a brother, Jason of Iowa City.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Ronald Geisler Jr.

A celebration of life in Travis’ honor will be held Saturday, May 14th at St. Stephen Catholic Student Center, 1019 West 23rd St., Cedar Falls, Iowa. A prayer service will be held in the chapel at 3:30 followed by the celebration from 4-6 in the downstairs social hall. Memorials will be collected and given to the Cedar Falls HS marching band. Condolences may be left at www.lockefuneralservices.com