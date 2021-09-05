August 16, 2021

DYSART-Tracy Lee Potts, 59, of rural Dysart passed away of natural causes at his home on August 16, 2021.

Tracy attended Orange Elementary, West High and Hawkeye Community College. He was employed as a mechanic at United Concrete until his retirement.

Tracy is survived by his parents, Larry and Eunice Potts; 2 brothers, Terry (Heather), Randy (Pam); 4 nephews and numerous relatives.

Tracy opened his heart and home to any animal that needed a forever home. He loved restoring cars and was an excellent woodworker.

No service is planned at this time. God must have needed a great handyman and called Tracy home.