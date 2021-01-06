November 1, 1963-January 1, 2021

Tracy J. Regan, 57, of Belle Plaine, passed away on Friday, January 1, 2021, at UnityPoint Health/St Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids. He was born November 1, 1963, in Mason City, son of James and Frances (Van Langen) Regan. Following High School, Tracy entered the United States Army. After an honorable discharge, Tracy moved to the Cedar Valley with his sister and worked as a body mechanic, then, truck driver. He loved motorcycles and tattoos as well as the Kansas City Chiefs, UNI Panthers and the ISU Cyclones. Tracy was a very helpful and giving person. Above all else, he cherished his kids and grandkids.

Tracy was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Kenny. He is survived by his daughter, Annastacia (Jake) Fidler of Oxford; and his sons: Stephen (Gayle) Regan of Tripoli, Duell (Silvia) Regan of Denver and James Leppert of Ames; 6 grandchildren: Calliope, Barrett, Aryanna, John, Myles and Austin; a sister, Teresa; and 5 brothers: Tim, Jack, Butch, Jim and Richard.

Due to COVID, Tracy’s funeral service will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Tracy J. Regan Memorial Fund, C/O PO Box 153, Oxford, IA 52322. Condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com and a video of the service will be available on the website beginning Monday, January 11th.