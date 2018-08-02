Subscribe for 33¢ / day
(1962-2018)

CEDAR FALLS — Tracy Lynn Frisch, 56, of Cedar Falls, died Tuesday, July 31, at Covenant Medical Center, Waterloo.

She was born July 2, 1962, in Waterloo, daughter of Charles Penticoff and Kathryn (Miller) Venega. She married Kevin Frisch on Aug. 2, 1980, at Parkersburg.

Tracy worked for Pathways Behavioral Services in Waverly.

Survived by: her husband; two sons, Jacob (April) Frisch of Dike and Chisum (Kally) Frisch of Waverly; a daughter, Tiffany (Michael) Thomas of Cedar Falls; three grandchildren, Colton Bell, Cain Frisch and Kyren Frisch; her mother, Kathryn (Norm) Venega of Wellsberg; a brother, Chuckie Penticoff of Cedar Falls; and five sisters, Korina (Ewald) von Aswege of Holland, Iowa, Shawna (Brian) Hagen of New Hartford, Mindy (Jeff) Noble of Aplington, Chantel (Ivan) Penticoff of Cedar Falls and Kiana (David) Wright of Covington, Va.

Preceded in death by: her father and stepmother, Charles and Sharon Penticoff; father-in-law, Richard Frisch; stepfather, Paul Youngberg; sister-in-law, Dawn Frisch; brother-in-law, Richie Frisch; and a brother, Eugene Simpson.

Celebration of Life: 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 4, at her home, 13621 V Ave., Cedar Falls.

Memorials: made be directed to the family.

Condolences may be left at wwwdahlfuneralhome.com.

Celebrate
the life of: Tracy Frisch
