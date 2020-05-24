Tracee A. Kirkpatrick
0 entries

Tracee A. Kirkpatrick

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Tracee Kirkpatrick

Tracee Kirkpatrick

(1953-2020)

DIKE -- Tracee Ann Kirkpatrick, 66, of Dike, died Thursday, May 22, at Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo of cancer.

She was born Dec. 16, 1953, in Cedar Rapids, daughter of Dean and Dolores (O'Brien) Johnson. She graduated from Benton Community High School in 1972. Tracee attended UNI, obtaining her bachelor's degree in 1976, majoring in food nutrition and business; she was a sister of Alpha Chi Omega. After working for a year in Cherokee at MHI, she married Allen Leo Kirkpatrick on April 22, 1978. They lived in Dike and she worked for UNI in their food services, retiring in 2018 after 36-plus years.

Survivors: her husband; her mother of Van Horne; two brothers, Matthew (Jill) Johnson of Middle Amana, and Mark (Barb) Johnson of Vinton; a sister, Teri (Dave) Hinman of Edmond, Okla.; a brother-in-law, Rick McNabb of Blue Grass; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: her father; and a sister, Tova McNabb.

Services: Per Tracee's wishes, there will be no formal services held at this time. Abels Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials: to Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation, 505 Fifth Ave., No. 444, Des Moines, IA 50309.

Online condolences at www.abelsfuneralhomes.com.

Tracee asks: "Remember me as I was.” Tracee loved spending her time with Allen. Her best time was spent outdoors, especially biking; she took many trips all over Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin. She also shared a love of music, attending many memorable concerts with Allen. She will be dearly missed.

To plant a tree in memory of Tracee Kirkpatrick as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News