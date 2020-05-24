Tracee A. Kirkpatrick

(1953-2020)
DIKE -- Tracee Ann Kirkpatrick, 66, of Dike, died Thursday, May 22, at Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo of cancer.
She was born Dec. 16, 1953, in Cedar Rapids, daughter of Dean and Dolores (O'Brien) Johnson. She graduated from Benton Community High School in 1972. Tracee attended UNI, obtaining her bachelor's degree in 1976, majoring in food nutrition and business; she was a sister of Alpha Chi Omega. After working for a year in Cherokee at MHI, she married Allen Leo Kirkpatrick on April 22, 1978. They lived in Dike and she worked for UNI in their food services, retiring in 2018 after 36-plus years.
Survivors: her husband; her mother of Van Horne; two brothers, Matthew (Jill) Johnson of Middle Amana, and Mark (Barb) Johnson of Vinton; a sister, Teri (Dave) Hinman of Edmond, Okla.; a brother-in-law, Rick McNabb of Blue Grass; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: her father; and a sister, Tova McNabb.
Services: Per Tracee's wishes, there will be no formal services held at this time. Abels Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials: to Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation, 505 Fifth Ave., No. 444, Des Moines, IA 50309.
Online condolences at www.abelsfuneralhomes.com.
Tracee asks: "Remember me as I was.” Tracee loved spending her time with Allen. Her best time was spent outdoors, especially biking; she took many trips all over Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin. She also shared a love of music, attending many memorable concerts with Allen. She will be dearly missed.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.