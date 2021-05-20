May 28, 1982-May 13, 2021

DECORAH-Torrey Edward Willie, passed away suddenly Thursday night May 13, 2021 near Decorah, Iowa in a motorcycle accident.

Services will be Thursday May 20th, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. at Fayette Community Church in Fayette, Iowa. Visitation will be one hour before the services at 10:00 To 11:00. Burial will follow at Grandview Cemetery in Fayette, Iowa.

S.K. Rogers Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

He was born on May 28, 1982 in West Union, Iowa to Michael and Nita (Yearous) Willie.

Torrey attended West Central school and resided in Decorah and was employed at Pinter’s landscaping.

Torrey’s survived by his girlfriend, Colinne McCann of Decorah; his children, sons, Jake Brackin, Zachary Willie and Rebel Willie and daughter, Savannah McCann; His mother, Nita Willie of Cresco; sisters Elisa (Shane) Pinter, Fallon (Jason) Hammon, and brothers, Colton, Zachary and Gannon Willie; and many nieces and nephews.

Torrey was preceded in death by his father, Michael Willie; cousin, Josh Yearous and his grandparents.