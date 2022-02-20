June 12, 1958-February 17, 2022

ELK RUN HEIGHTS-Tony Gerard Nicol, 63, of Elk Run Heights, died Wednesday, February 17, at Cedar Valley Hospice Home, in Waterloo.

He was born June 12, 1958, in Waterloo, son LaVerne and Marcella Barton Nicol. He married Pam Dehut on May 31, 1980 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Waterloo.

Tony worked as a forklift operator at Tyson Fresh Meats in Waterloo

Survivors include: His wife, Pam of Elk Run Heights; his children, Chris (Sarah) Nicol of Waterloo and Amber (Mike) Bell of Waterloo; three grandchildren, Ethan Bell, Conor Bell, and Chloe Nicol; six siblings and a mother-in-law.

Preceded in death by: his son, Jeremy Nicol; two sisters in infancy, a brother, his parents and a father-in-law.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 26th at Queen of Peace Catholic Church with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery, both in Waterloo. Public visitation will be Friday from 4-7 p.m. at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street. Visitation also one hour prior to services Saturday at the church.

Memorials: May be directed to the family.

The service will be livestreamed via the Church website at www.queenofpeaceparish.net.

