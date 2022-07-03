 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tony Edmond Jensen

September 11, 1962-June 3, 2022

CEDAR FALLS-Tony Edmond Jensen, 59, Cedar Falls, died Friday, June 3, 2022 at Cedar Valley Hospice. He was born September 11, 1962 in Cedar Falls to the late Tage and Sigrid (Pedersen) Jensen. He enjoyed hunting and fishing in the local area when not working in the Maintenance Department at UNI.

Tony is survived by his brother, John (Tammy) Jensen of Colorado Springs, CO; nephews and niece, Brandon, Shane and Courtney; and extended family and friends.

There will be a graveside service at 1:00 PM on Friday, July 8, 2022 at Greenwood Cemetery.

