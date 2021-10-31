June 22, 1973-October 29, 2021

TRIPOLI-Tonia Marie Lamphier, 48, of Tripoli, died Friday, October 29, 2021, at home, after a courageous battle with brain cancer.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at 11:00 AM at Faith United Church of Christ in Tripoli with Rev. Marilyn Sargent officiating. Burial will be held at 2:30 PM on Tuesday at Garden of Memories in Waterloo. Visitation will be held on Monday, November 1st from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Becker & Son Funeral Home in Tripoli and for one hour preceding services at the Church on Tuesday. Memorials may be made to the family for later designation. Becker & Son Funeral Home in Tripoli is assisting Tonia’s family. Online condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.

Tonia Marie, daughter of Larry and Marilyn (Schrage) Busch was born June 22, 1973, in Manchester, Iowa. She graduated from Hudson High School in May of 1991. Tonia worked for Tyson Prepared Foods for many years, prior to working at Viking Pump. On October 13, 2009, she was united in marriage with Gregg Lamphier in Las Vegas. Tonia enjoyed baking, camping, but her greatest joy was time with her family.

Tonia is survived by her husband, Gregg of Tripoli; sons, Marquise of Cedar Falls, and Kaeden and Jackson of Tripoli; parents, Larry and Marilyn Busch of Waterloo; brother, Travis (Kelly) Busch of Waterloo; and Gregg’s family.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents.