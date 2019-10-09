(1958-2019)
WATERLOO — Tom “Tommy” King, 61, of Waterloo, died Sunday, Oct. 6, at Parkview Manor Nursing Home in Reinbeck.
He was born May 9, 1958, in Waterloo, son of Norman A. and Kathleen A. Brustkern King. He married Roxanne Weber; they later divorced. He then married Rhonda Good; they later divorced.
Tommy graduated from Hudson High School in 1976. He worked various jobs in the area including Winnebago Industries in Forest City and Hy-Vee stores, and most recently as a driver for Quest Diagnostics until his retirement 2018.
Survived by: his daughter, Tasha (Frank) Crone of Greer‚ S.C.; a son, Tony (Fatimah) King of Simpsonville‚ S.C.; five grandchildren, Jake and Jesse Dawes, and Joseph, Farah and Kloe King; his brother, Dan (Kelly) King of Hudson; four sisters, Becky (Gordon) Overmann of Omaha, Neb., Sherry (Russ) Kramer of Kelley, Barbara “Barbie” (Ray) Myers of Gulfport‚ Miss., and Jody (Doug Bierman) Sullivan of Meridian‚ Idaho; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: his parents.
Services: 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Cedar Falls, with burial to take place following cremation at Mount Olivet Cemetery at a later date. Visitation 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, at Locke Funeral Home and for an hour before services Friday at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to UnityPoint Hospice.
Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com
Tommy loved his dog Mister. He loved live music and concerts and enjoyed spending time with his brother at the casino.
