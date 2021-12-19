Tom Murdock, 56, passed away Friday, December 17, 2021 at home in Waterloo, Iowa. He was born June 3, 1965 to Ronald and Nancy (Treloar) Murdock in Cedar Falls, Iowa. He attended Cedar Falls High School where he graduated in 1983. After graduation, Tom started working as a bellman and night clerk at the Cedar Falls Holiday Inn. While growing up, he always stated he was going to move to Arizona and in 1985 he transferred to the Holiday Inn, Mesa, Arizona location and eventually moved to their corporate headquarters as an accountant. Tom loved riding motorcycles so moving to Arizona was the perfect state for motorcycle riding. After 26 years in Arizona, he moved to North Carolina where he and his wife lived for 7 years. In 2018 they moved back to Cedar Falls. Tom is currently employed as an accounts payable accountant with Terex in Waverly, Iowa. On September 7, 2001 Tom was united in marriage to his high school sweetheart Dawn Hartema. He was a loving father to three great children, Justin Tietje of Leavenworth, Kansas; Kyleigh (Kevin) Hughes of Duvall, Washington; Stormie (Ricky) Tieje of San Diego, California and nine grandchildren.