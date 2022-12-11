December 6, 2022

WATERLOO-Tom Drilling, 82, died, December 6, 2022, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home. Survived by wife, Sharon; son, Timothy (Angela) Drilling; daughter. Debra Brown, eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by parents, sister, Joan Lee and son-in-law, Todd Brown.

Visitation: December 17, 2022, from 10:00 am to 11:30 am, at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, 965 Home Plaza, Waterloo.

Graveside Services: December 17, 2022, at 11:45 am at Poyner Cemetery.

Burial: Poyner Cemetery.

Arrangements: Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, 965 Home Plaza, Waterloo, Iowa. 319-232-3235. Condolences may be left at: www.parrottandwood.com