Tiffin, Iowa

Tom Dragovich Jr., 76, loving husband of Arlis and father of Tom, died Sunday March 3rd at University Hospitals, Iowa City, surrounded by his family.

A memorial luncheon to celebrate Tom’s life will be held at noon on Friday, March 8th at Lensing Oak Hill Funeral Service, 210 Holiday Road, Coralville. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in Tom’s name.

Tom was a former Waterloo resident and John Deere employee.

The complete obituary and online condolences may be found at www.lensingfuneral.com.

