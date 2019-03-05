Tiffin, Iowa
Tom Dragovich Jr., 76, loving husband of Arlis and father of Tom, died Sunday March 3rd at University Hospitals, Iowa City, surrounded by his family.
A memorial luncheon to celebrate Tom’s life will be held at noon on Friday, March 8th at Lensing Oak Hill Funeral Service, 210 Holiday Road, Coralville. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in Tom’s name.
Tom was a former Waterloo resident and John Deere employee.
The complete obituary and online condolences may be found at www.lensingfuneral.com.
