(1954-2019)
WATERLOO — Tom Billington, 64, of Waterloo, died at home Friday, July 19, of cancer.
He was born July 22, 1954, in Kirksville, Mo., son of Floyd and Dollie Mildred Stanley Billington Sr. He married June K. Mareska Scarborough in 1992 in Waterloo. She died Sept. 30, 2018.
He was employed as a mechanic and did body work for various employers and also was a scrapper.
Survivors include: two daughters, Shania (Salvador) Torres Guzman and Jamie Billington, both of Waterloo; three sons, T.J. Billington, Jacob (Tammy) Shattuck and Jeremy (Lacy) Scarborough, all of Waterloo; four grandchildren, Austin, Junior, Kennedy and Adion; a brother, Dick (Peggy) Billington of Novinger, Mo.; two sisters, Kathy Hagberg of Waterloo and Eilene (Larry) Weisenberger of Evansdale; and his mother-in-law, Bonita Mareska of Hudson.
Preceded in death by: his parents; his wife; three sisters, Lorene Cooper, Donna Fink and Helen Hermance; and three brothers, Pearl Billington, Floyd Jr. and Rick Billington.
Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, July 25, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, with burial in St. Mary’s of Mount Carmel Cemetery, Eagle Center.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
