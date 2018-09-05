SHELL ROCK — Tok Ye “Helen” Stille, 77, of Shell Rock, died at the Shell Rock Health Care Center on Saturday, Sept. 1.
She was born Sept. 4, 1940, in South Korea, the daughter of Pan Dong and Soon Dukon Yi. She married Clyde A. Stille on April 20, 1961, in South Korea. He preceded her in death in 1998.
Helen was a homemaker. She was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church in Waterloo and a member of United Methodist Women.
Survived by: a sister-in-law, Mabel Eckenrod of Waterloo; a brother-in-law, Eldon (Lois) Stille; many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and -nephews.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; two brothers, Tok Su and Tok Qu.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 7, at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church of Waterloo, with burial at Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 6, at Garden View Chapel in Waterloo and for an hour before the service Friday at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to the church
Condolences may be left at www.KearnsFuneralService.com.
Helen loved to run, children, camping and the outdoors.
