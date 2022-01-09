Todd Ronald “Biskitt” Salisbury

September 25, 1960-January 5, 2022

MARTINSBURG-Todd Ronald “Biskitt” Salisbury, 61, of Martinsburg, Iowa, and formerly of Dunkerton, Iowa, passed away on January 5, 2022, at UnityPoint-Allen Memorial in Waterloo.

Todd was born on September 25, 1960, in Waterloo, Iowa, the son of Ronald L. and Betty (Kibbee) Salisbury. He was baptized and confirmed at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Fairbank. He attended school in Dunkerton and graduated from Dunkerton High School in 1979. While in school, Todd enjoyed playing in the band, playing football, and belonged to the Boy Scouts. He started working at John Deere before he graduated from high school. After a lay off from John Deere, Todd attended Hawkeye Tech and received a degree in Tool and Die. While in school he designed a timing cover for a motorcycle with the club emblem on it which he received an award for. That has been on display in a case at Hawkeye since he designed it.

Todd loved riding bikes and motorcycles as child and that love carried over to his love for his Harley. He also enjoyed boating, camping, and cooking. He loved hunting and fishing with his family; he especially enjoyed hunting deer with bow and black powder on his own property with his dad, son, and brothers.

He enjoyed being with his other family the Tenth Souls Clean and Sober Motorcycle Club. All family was very important to him.

Todd is survived by three sons, Jacob Ronald (Kearstin) Salisbury; Cyrus Spooner and Shine Webster; two daughters, Tessa Rae Salisbury; Cora Lynn (Mitch) Gates; five grandchildren; his mother, Betty Salisbury; brothers, Rodney (Pamela) Salisbury, Kent (Angie) Salisbury, Kevin (Barb) Salisbury, Tony Salisbury and Jeffery Salisbury; sisters, Rhonda Engleman and Patricia (Phil) Waniorek; many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, Ronald Salisbury and a brother-in-law, Jerry Engleman.

There will be a visitation on Monday, January 10, 2022, from 11: 00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly. There will be a prayer service at 1:00 p.m. also on Monday at the funeral home with Deacon Jim Patera officiating. Cremation will follow the service. The family kindly requests that mask be worn to the visitation and service. Memorials may be directed to the family for a later designation.

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family. 319-352-1187