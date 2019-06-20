Todd McCarty

On June 3rd, we lost our beloved Todd E. McCarty to a courageous battle with cancer. He was a kind and gentle soul who found beauty in every sunset and humor in almost everything. He was an extremely hard worker who loved his family fiercely. Nearly as equally, he loved chili with peanut butter sandwiches and strong iced tea. He was always up for a motorcycle ride, and enjoyed several road trips with his brothers. He was an expert in the fine art of swearing and a proclamator of all things that “put hair on your chest.” He never missed an opportunity to tell those he loved how much they meant to him. The pride he had for his family was unmatched. He will be missed by many.
Preceded in death by: his parents Richard and Pauline McCarty, sister-in-law Sheila McCarty, his sweet and incredibly dumb greyhound Clown, and his ill-behaved yet loyal cockapoo Shadow.
You have free articles remaining.
Survived by: Wife; Kathi Young, Children; Jennifer (Ryan) Murphy, Crystal (Steve) McCarty-Peters, Amber (Cory) Chapman, Brandy Allen, and Jordan Freeman, Grandchildren; Michael (Brennah) Jones, Mack (Bobbi) Jones, Morgan Jones, Max Jones, Logan Peters, Ethan Northness, Finn Northness, Noah Chapman, Lily Chapman, Brandon Lisby, Joseph Johnson, Brianna Johnson, and Dejuan Johnson, Great-granddaughter; Aria Jones, a great grandson on the way, Siblings; Larry (Linda), Mike, Rick (Carol), Kaye, Nelson (Linda), and many nieces and nephews.
Services were held on June, 9, 2019, at Parrott and Wood Chapel of Memories.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.