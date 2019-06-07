{{featured_button_text}}
Todd McCarty

(1958-2019)

WATERLOO — Todd McCarty, 61, of Waterloo, died at home Monday, June 3, of cancer.

He was born in 1958, son of Richard and Pauline McCarty.

Survived by: his wife, Kathi Young; children, Jennifer (Ryan) Murphy, Crystal (Steve) McCarty-Peters, Amber (Cory) Chapman, Brandy Allen and Jordan Freeman; grandchildren, Michael (Brennah) Jones, Mack (Bobbi) Jones, Morgan Jones, Max Jones, Logan Peters, Ethan Northness, Finn Northness, Noah Chapman, Lily Chapman, Brandon Lisby, Joseph Johnson, Brianna Johnson and Dejuan Johnson; a great-granddaughter; Aria Jones; and a great-grandson on the way; his siblings, Larry (Linda), Mike, Rick (Carol), Kaye, Nelson (Linda); and many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: his parents; a sister-in-law, Sheila McCarty; his greyhound, Clown; and his cockapoo, Shadow.

Visitation: from 10 a.m. to noon Sunday, June 9, at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, an Overton Family Service, Waterloo, with a luncheon to follow at the Majestic Moon from 1 to 3 p.m.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com.

Todd was a kind soul who found beauty in every sunset and humor in almost everything. He was a hard worker who loved his family fiercely. He was always up for a motorcycle ride and enjoyed road trips with his brothers. He never missed an opportunity to tell those he loved how much they meant to him.

