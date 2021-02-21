Cedar Falls—Todd Madison Blanford passed away on February 17, 2021 at MercyOne Waterloo due to Covid-19. Todd was born November 24, 1957 to Dr. Toby Blanford and June Blanford-PCA. Todd attended Cedar Falls High School and the University of Northern Iowa. He served his community through the Cedar Falls Lions Club and as a former Cedar Falls Human Rights Commissioner. Todd spent thirty years in the mortgage and real estate industry, helping hundreds of Iowans obtain their first homes. Todd married his wife Juline on October 12th, 1985 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls. Todd is preceded in death by his mother and father. Survived by his wife, his three children; Thomas (Allison) Blanford, Samuel (Nicole) Blanford, and Anna Blanford, his brother Mark (Vivan) Blanford of Hillsboro, OR, and his sister Mona (Bruce) Deming of Sun Prairie, WI. Todd had the ability to talk to anyone and always knew someone wherever he went. He touched many lives and will be sorely missed by his family and friends. For everyone’s safety, no services will be held at this time. Memorials may be directed to the family for a future project and sent to Richardson Funeral Service in Cedar Falls.