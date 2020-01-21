Todd M. Seiffert

(1972-2020)

OELWEIN — Todd Michael Seiffert, 47, of Ely, formerly of Oelwein, died suddenly Thursday, Jan. 16, while on vacation in Miami.

He was born March 5, 1972, son of Gene and Barbara (Kringlen) Seiffert.

Todd graduated from Oelwein Community Schools in 1990. He attended the University of Iowa and graduated with a B.B.A. in finance in 1994. Todd has been employed by the Iowa Department of Agriculture as a grain warehouse examiner since 1995.

Survived by: his wife, Mindy Seiffert; his children, Hunter and Dylan Seiffert; his parents of Hazleton; his sister, Traci Hennings; his brother-in-law, Brian Hennings; his niece, Elissa, and nephew, Alec; and his extended family and close friends.

Celebration of Life open house: 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at Lowe Park, 4500 N. 10th St., Marion.

Memorials in lieu of flowers: can be made to Hunter and Dylan’s college fund.

Online condolences may left at www.cedarmemorial.com.

Todd’s proudest accomplishments are his twin boys, Hunter and Dylan. He passed on to them his love of the outdoors including hunting, fishing, trapping, and kayaking. Todd, Mindy, Hunter and Dylan enjoyed spending time together at their home in the country, their cabin and vacationing.

To plant a tree in memory of Todd Seiffert as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.