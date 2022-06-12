April 24, 1974-June 9, 2022

Todd Bruce Walters died suddenly Thursday evening, June 9, 2022, at Mercy One from cardiac arrhythmia. Although Todd dealt with Cerebral Palsy all his life, it was not a factor in his death.

He was born April 24, 1974, to Bruce and Carol Walters. He was a 1993 graduate of Waterloo West High School. He grew up on an acreage north of Elk Run Heights with his parents and siblings. He loved riding his bicycle around the tennis and basketball court. He would go out for hours and shoot baskets. He also had a racetrack that his father built for him to ride his little Yamaha motorcycle. There was a creek at the end of our road where the kids would ice skate or swim. He started bowling in High School, and it became a lifelong hobby he loved. Covid prevented him from the Tuesday bowling teams with his Dad and several others. In November 1999, he bowled a 300 game, putting him in the International Bowling of Fame.

Todd worked part-time for over 20 years at Scuhler Masonry, power washing the huge trucks and crane. He also mowed lawns and got the deepest, most beautiful tan every year. His sisters were always envious of that. He loved his 2017 Chevy Silverado and kept it spotless inside and out. He taught his mother how to wash and dry a vehicle properly.

Todd and his Dad were constant companions. He was Bruce’s bud from the day he was old enough to help. Bruce always had many projects going, and Todd was by his side, helping him. He loved it when anyone would call and say they needed his help. Todd ran so many errands for all of us: Picking up medication from the pharmacy, picking up nieces when they needed a ride home from school, and going to his sister’s or nephew’s house so he could let their dogs out at night. We always told him how kind he was to help so many people. His standard answer was, “Don’t tell anyone.” He spent night after night sitting under our gazebo, talking to his parents, and listening to music in the summer. His father started taking him to Canada fishing every year since he was 9. They never missed a year until Covid.

For 35 years, he went to his best friend Travis and Ron Schleusners’ house from 8 to 11 every night, even on the holidays. Every night after visiting the Schleusners, he stopped at Yes Way to see Brenda and the rest of the staff working there. Thank you for all the kindness you showed him.

Todd is survived by his parents; sisters Natalie (Chris) Clapp and Sara Walters; nephew, Brady Clapp; nieces, Emily Clapp, Isabella Walters, and Abby Walters; as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Todd was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Iris and Bob Walters, and his maternal grandparents, Audrey and Henry Henze.

We were so blessed to have had him in our lives. We will miss him forever. He was a wonderful son, brother, uncle, and friend to everyone. Run in Heaven, dear Todd; your legs are perfect!

WE WILL ALWAYS LOVE YOU AND MISS YOU.

A Memorial Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Ave, Waterloo. Visitation will be held an hour before services.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Ave. is in charge of arrangements 319-233-3146. For online condolences and livestreaming of the service, visit www.lockefuneralservices.com.