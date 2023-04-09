March 4, 1965-March 15, 2023
Todd Alan Pierce was born March 4, 1965 in Waterloo, IA and went to be with his Heavenly Father on March 15, 2023. Todd is survived by his wife Lisa Sage Pierce; two sons, Jeremy of Melton, Florida and Hunter of Gilbertville; one stepdaughter, Brittney Finnegan; two stepsons, Nicholas (Janelle) and Shane Sage; parents, Janice McCabe Pierce of Cedar Falls and Brad Pierce (Staci Frank Pierce) of Waterloo; one brother, Lee Pierce of Cedar Falls; 3 stepbrothers, Timothy (Patsy), David (Heidi) and Michael (Kimberly) Frank; one stepsister Jana Frank Kerr; four grandchildren, Elliott and Paxton Finnegan and Patrick and Penelope Sage; and one uncle, Michael (Debora) McCabe.
Todd is preceded in death by his grandparents, Eileen and John McCabe and Clifford and Minnie Pierce.
Todd graduated from Denver High Scool in 1983 and was employed by Ladco/Waldinger of Cedar Rapids for 25 years as a sheet metal technician and also HVAC installation. Todd enjoyed hunting, teasing family and friends, telling stories and living life to the fullest.
A celebration of life will be held April 15 at the Dunkerton Community Center from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.
Memorials may be made to the American Lung Association, 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601.
