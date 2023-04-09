Todd Alan Pierce was born March 4, 1965 in Waterloo, IA and went to be with his Heavenly Father on March 15, 2023. Todd is survived by his wife Lisa Sage Pierce; two sons, Jeremy of Melton, Florida and Hunter of Gilbertville; one stepdaughter, Brittney Finnegan; two stepsons, Nicholas (Janelle) and Shane Sage; parents, Janice McCabe Pierce of Cedar Falls and Brad Pierce (Staci Frank Pierce) of Waterloo; one brother, Lee Pierce of Cedar Falls; 3 stepbrothers, Timothy (Patsy), David (Heidi) and Michael (Kimberly) Frank; one stepsister Jana Frank Kerr; four grandchildren, Elliott and Paxton Finnegan and Patrick and Penelope Sage; and one uncle, Michael (Debora) McCabe.