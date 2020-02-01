Todd A. Prostine

(1962-2020)

NEW HARTFORD -- Todd Alan Prostine, 57, of New Hartford, died Friday, Jan. 31, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo.

He was born Dec. 27, 1962, in Cedar Falls, son of Herluf “Herk” and Loris (Meyer) Prostine. He graduated from New Hartford High School in 1981. Todd then went to work for Oster farms and started farming with his father. On Dec. 31, 2003, he married Gayle Johns in Grundy Center. He continued to farm until his death.

Survivors: his wife; his parents of Cedar Falls; two stepchildren, Nick (Shareisha) Kennedy of Waterloo, and Cassandra (Andrew) Wilson of Holland, Iowa; three stepgrandchildren; a sister-in-law, Sam (Rich) Awve of Kewaskum, Wis.

Preceded in death by: a brother, Scott Prostine; and his grandparents, Laurence and Anna Prostine and Oscar and Ora Meyer.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, at New Hartford United Methodist Church; burial in Oak Hill Cemetery in New Hartford. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the church and also an hour prior to the service. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home of Waverly is assisting the family, (319) 352-1187.

Memorials: to Cedar Valley Hospice

Online condolences at www.kaisercorson.com.

