(1962-2020)

Todd A. Gruetzmacher, 57, passed away unexpectedly of a heart attack on July 4, 2020 in Yoakum, Texas. Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, a private burial service will take place in the St. Peter Lutheran Church Cemetery near Westgate, officiated by Rev. Herbert Mueller III. The family has requested any memorials be made to St. Peter Lutheran Church in Westgate. The Geilenfeld-Buehner Funeral Home in Oelwein is assisting the family. For condolences, please visit www.geilenfeldfh.com.

Todd was born on August 7, 1962 to Bruce and Doris (Potratz) Gruetzmacher in Oelwein, Iowa. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Westgate, Iowa, and was a lifelong member there. He attended St. Peter Lutheran School in Westgate, and Wapsie Valley Schools in Fairbank

Todd worked for various employers during the years of his life, including Martin Brothers, Tyson, Golden Transfer, Abraxis, and most recently, the Eddy Company in Yoakum.

Todd will be remembered for his sense of humor and his love for family and friends. He enjoyed many outdoor activities including assisting with family farming operations, boating, fishing, hunting, and travel.

He is survived by his mother, Doris, siblings: Terry (Renae) Gruetzmacher, Tracy (Barb) Gruetzmacher, and Kim (Jim) Kurt; nephew Kyle (Natalie) Weber, niece Gina (Mike) Rekers, and nephew Mike (Christy) Gruetzmacher. He is also survived by great-nephews: Klay, Weston, and Kohen Rekers, William and Benjamin Weber, Ayden Donahue, and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father and his maternal and paternal grandparents, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

