Todd A. Elliott

(1968-2019)
WATERLOO — Todd Alan Elliott, 50, of Waterloo, died unexpectedly at home Wednesday, March 6.
He was born July 28, 1968, in Waterloo, son of Kenneth and Joyce (Thomas) Elliott.
Todd graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1986, attended Iowa State University for a short stint and went on to receive a B.A. in geography in 1991 from the University of Northern Iowa. Todd lived briefly in Washington, Iowa, while working for Schwann’s Food Co., then moved back to Waterloo to work for Progressive Insurance for many years. More recently, Todd worked in sales for Popcorn Heaven, as a travel consultant for Short’s Travel Management and as a service manager for DR. PowerSports.
Survived by: his parents; a brother, Tony (Kristine) of Grimes; an uncle, Darrell Thomas of Sioux City; aunts Kathryn (Jim) Timmer of Cedar Falls, Marvilyn Thomas of Middleton, Wis., and Bertha Althaus of Independence; nieces and nephews, Mikayla, Nick, Matt, Courtney and Scott; and numerous cousins.
Preceded in death by: a sister, Regina Elliott-Wach Gibson; and his maternal and paternal grandparents.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 9, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, in Cedar Falls, with burial at a later date. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. today, March 8, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home in Cedar Falls, and for an hour before services at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to the family for charitable causes.
Condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
Todd was a proud UNI Panther and Iowa Hawkeye fan, while passionately cheering on his New York Yankees. He traveled around the United States, accompanied his dad on an Honor Flight, loved spending time with his family and friends and was an active organizer for his Cedar Falls class reunions.
