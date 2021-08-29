January 6, 1967-August 23, 2021

Todd A. Cummings, 54, of Atlanta, Georgia, formerly of Evansdale, died Monday, Aug. 23 at Bronson Methodist Hospital, Kalamazoo, Mich.

He was born Jan. 6, 1967 in Waterloo, son of David and Becky Chihak Cummings. He married Angela Harris Sept. 15, 2016 in Atlanta, Ga..

Todd graduated from East High School with the Class of 1985. He was a Union Pipefitter Welder for the Local 125 in Cedar Rapids and was in Kalamazoo on a job when he succumbed to Covid-19.

Survived by: his wife of Atlanta, Ga.; one son, Michael Maurice Carter, Sr. of Waterloo; five daughters, Ashley Cummings of Iowa, Ebonique Moore of Atlanta, Ga., Cortnie Weber of Waterloo, Angelia Anderson of Atlanta and Rickayla Johnson of Atlanta; seven grandchildren, Michael Maurice Jr., Kyara, Ramir, Kyson, Arajih, Adriane, and Journey; his parents, Dave and Becky Cummings of Evansdale; his mother-in-law, Georgia Dixon of Chicago; two brothers, Christopher (Dana) Cummings of Eldora and Tim (Kim) Cummings of Waterloo; three brother-in-laws, Veronance (Cassandra) Dixon of Waterloo, Leonard (Clarice) Dixon of Chicago and Rickey (Tiffany) Dixon of Chicago; a sister-in-law Lanetta (Danny) James of Chicago; and a host of nephews, nieces and cousins.