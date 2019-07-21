{{featured_button_text}}
Tobi Van Hauen

Tobi 'TJ' Van Hauen

(1986-2019)

REINBECK — Tobi “TJ” Van Hauen, 32, of Reinbeck, died July 14 in rural Hudson, as the result of an automobile accident.

He was born July 15, 1986, in Waterloo, son of Lance and Sheree (Matthews) Van Hauen. TJ was raised in Reinbeck, where he attended school, graduating in 2004. He attended Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids. When he was 18, TJ moved to Boulder, Colo., and worked for Frito Lay and Best Buy, returning two years later to Iowa City where he worked for UPS and part-time for his dad at the family business, Van Hauen Auto and Truck. He moved then moved back to Reinbeck and began working as a machinist at Viking Pump in Cedar Falls.

Survivors: his parents of Parkersburg; a son, Lance Lee “LJ” Van Hauen of Reinbeck; maternal grandparents, Edna Matthews of Florence, Colo., and Merle Matthews of Mount Pleasant, Texas; LJ’s mom, Kristina White; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Preceded in death by: his paternal grandparents, Raymond and Ordiann Van Hauen; and a special friend, Kimberly Downs.

Celebration of Life Service: 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 22, at Abels Funeral & Cremation Service-Engelkes Chapel in Grundy Center with burial in Oak Hill Cemetery, Parkersburg. A luncheon will follow at the Parkersburg Memorial Hall. Visitation is 4 to 8 p.m. today at Abels Funeral & Cremation Service-Engelkes Chapel, Grundy Center.

Memorials: to the family for a charity close to their heart in Tobi’s name.

TJ enjoyed long-shot shooting, traveling, gaming and riding his motorcycle. He was a lover of life! He was kind, smart, courteous, a good listener, a loyal friend, had a contagious laugh and genuine smile, the list goes on. Never forget TJ! His memory will live on in your hearts forever.

