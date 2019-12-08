{{featured_button_text}}
(1957-2019)

WATERLOO — TJ Wilder Jr., 62, of Waterloo, died Monday, Dec. 2, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital.

He was born Aug. 23, 1957, in Jackson, Mich., son of TJ and Shirley Wilder. He graduated from Waterloo East High School and attended Wartburg College on a wrestling scholarship. He worked at Rath Packing Co. for a number of years.

He was a member of Union Missionary Baptist Church.

Survivors: four daughters, Tija Wilder, Kyan Fonville, Brooklyn Lee and Nakia McGinnis; two sons, Tarje Wilder and Anthony Weathersby; a grandson, Derek Thompson; his mother of Waterloo; and his siblings, Joyce, Richard, Rosemary and Jerry Wilder.

Preceded in death by: his father; and both sets of grandparents.

Services: Noon Monday, Dec. 9, at Union Missionary Baptist Church, 209 Jackson St., Waterloo.

Memorials: to the family in care of the church.

His love of wrestling never changed and he was a true San Francisco 49ers fan! TJ was always the life of the party and that is how he would want us to remember him. So let’s celebrate his life!

