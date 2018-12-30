(1966-2018)
DENVER — Timothy “Zag” Sager, 52, of Denver and formerly of Reinbeck, died Friday, Dec. 28, at home.
Timothy Howard Sager was born March 3, 1966, in Grundy Center, son of Verlyn Gene and Jana Lee (Donaldson) Sager. He graduated from Denver High School in 1984. Tim was employed at Omega Cabinets for 17 years and John Deere for 17 years. On Feb. 12, 2009, he married LaDonna Regan in Waverly.
Survivors: his wife; his father, Verlyn (Sharon) Sager; his mother, Jana Lee (Harold) Flanscha; three sisters, Janalyn (Rick) Harris, Sue (Jeff) Frericks and Jill (Scott) Borchardt; a brother, Wiatt (Megan) Olson; and many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and -nephews.
Preceded in death by: his grandparents; and aunts and an uncle.
Services: A Celebration of Life will be 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 5, at Denver American Legion, 161 E. Main St., Denver. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Denver, is assisting the family, 984-5379.
Memorials: to the Sager family, care of Denver Savings Bank for a later designation.
Online condolences at www.kaisercorson.com.
He loved his dogs, going hunting and fishing. Tim enjoyed Dean Martin music, Piano Man and the Minnesota Vikings.
