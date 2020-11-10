Timothy “Tim” Schell was born July 11, 1954 in Waterloo, IA; the son of William and Patricia (Happekotte) Schell. He graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1972. Tim married Shirley Snyder August 18, 1973 at the Black Hawk Rollerdome on roller skates. He enjoyed hockey, stock car races, traveling and riding on the trails. Tim always posted a joke of the day of Facebook. He was not only a member, but the President of the Tim Schell club. He was a jack of all trades and a go to person for advice. Tim was very well connected with his community. At Young Arena, in Schell’s corner the leaning pole was his spot to watch hockey. Tim also was a volunteer fireman with Evansdale from 1986 to 1994.