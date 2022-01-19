January 10, 1949-January 15, 2022

ELK RUN HEIGHTS-Timothy “Tim” P. Swope, Sr. 73 of Elk Run Heights, died on Saturday, January 15, 2022. He was born January 10, 1949 in Waterloo, son of Willis L. and Ethyle M. (Goldsberry) Swope. He graduated from Waterloo East High School. He served in the United States Army in Vietnam.

Tim married Linda Ogle, they later divorced. He married Janice Johnston, they later divorced. He married Keely Post on October 18, 1985 in Waterloo. He worked at John Deere as a maintenance mechanic and retired in 2010 after 35 years. He later worked at PCI as a truck driver. Tim served as an Elk Run Heights City councilman and mayor. He was a member of the Waterloo and Evansdale Amvets, Masonic Lodge 105 and Past Master. He was a member of Grace Baptist Church. He enjoyed fishing, and hunting in Kentucky Lake.

He is survived by his wife, Keely, Elk Run Heights; sons Tim Swope, Jr. Hudson, and Steve (Tamara Garthoff) Swope, Elk Run Heights; daughter, Angela Swope, Seattle WA; grandchildren, Cody, Sam, Carter, Addyson, Brody, Brittney, and Brandy; great-granddaughter Raven; and sister Joy Jones, Kingsville TX. Many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; son, Travis James Swope; and a brother, James Swope.

Services: 11:00 AM Friday, January 21, 2022 at Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Ave, Waterloo, with Military Rites conducted by Iowa Army National Guard and Evansdale AmVets Post #31. Inurnment in Memorial Park Cemetery, Waterloo, at a later date.

Visitation: 5:00—7:00 PM Thursday, January 20, 2022 at Locke at Tower Park, Waterloo with Masonic services conducted at 4:30.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to charity of your choice, or to the family for future memorials.