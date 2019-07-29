(1959-2019)
TRAER – Timothy “Tim” John Ewoldt, 59, of Traer, died Friday, July 26, at MercyOne Medical Center in Waterloo.
He was born Dec. 3, 1959, in Lawton, Okla., son of Sherman and Faye Lou (Wells) Ewoldt. On April 4, 1981, he was united in marriage to Holly Santman.
He graduated from Dysart-Geneseo High School in 1978. The couple made their home on a farm south of Traer until 2007, when they moved to town. Tim worked as a truck driver and farmed.
Survived by: his mother; his wife; a daughter, Autumn (Mark) Phillips of Bondurant; a son, Landon (Pam) Ewoldt of Traer; two grandchildren, Ethan and Maddyn; and his little dog, Carter.
Preceded in death by: his father; and two brothers, Mark and Terry Ewoldt.
Graveside services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 31, at Buckingham Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, at Overton Funeral Home, Traer.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at overtonfuneralhomes.com.
He enjoyed NASCAR and his “high dollar” bets with his buddies, hockey, multiple trips to town for coffee, spending time in his shop, washing his truck, and spending time with his family, especially his grandkids and extended grandkids.
