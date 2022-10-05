Timothy “Tim” J. Conley

Timothy Joseph Conley was born on March 1, 1967 in Tucson, Arizona, the son of Frank and Penny (Rankin) Conley. On July 25, 1992, Tim was united in marriage to his love, Kirsten Kelly. From this union the couple were blessed with three daughters: Paige, Erin and Caragin. Tim was caring, kind, funny, goofy, witty and could bring life to any party. He was a fixture in the Cedar Valley, often known as ‘The Carlos Guy’, after working for Carlos O’Kelly’s for 31.5 years before retiring in April 2022. He always had a way with people. He could befriend just about anyone and could never go anywhere without running into someone who knew him. Tim would go above and beyond for those he knew whether it was as simple as offering a ride to and from work or dinner to someone going through a tough time. One of his favorite traditions was taking chips and salsa to the local fire department and emergency rooms during Thanksgiving and Christmas to help brighten their holiday away from family. If ever there was a problem that needed fixing, Tim was first in line with a large roll of duct tape. Need a poster on the wall? Duct tape. Hole in your shoe? Duct tape. He was sure you could fix just about anything with a roll. In his spare time Tim enjoyed fishing and watching old westerns, as well as being in his kitchen experimenting and elevating recipes. He’d often ask for dinner suggestions for Sunday family dinners and even the simplest of requests were spiced up with a little something extra, a condition his family lovingly referred to as over-itis. Though he was an excellent cook, always making enough food to feed a small army, fitting for his Army brat upbringing, he never could perfect the art of not burning the bread (a running joke amongst the family). He was the best Husband, Dad and Pop around, always taking opportunities to joke around and make up stories that sounded so true only to hear the punch line at the end. Since retirement in spring of this year, Tim was able to enjoy the last 5 months making memories with his family. He loved anything and everything from giving treats and snuggles to his grandchildren to small weekend adventures and full out family vacations. No matter the length of the trip, he was always one to power through the drive to get to the destination (though he still made time for his wife’s numerous 7-11 Slurpee stops). He always joked that his secret to surviving long drives was to play Gregorian Chants over the radio and lull the rest of the car’s passengers to sleep. Though he loved vacations with his family, he hated taking photos. Over the course of his 30-year marriage, he learned resistance was futile when his wife brought out the camera for her ‘millionth’ picture.