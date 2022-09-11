November 13, 1953-September 5, 2022

WATERLOO-Timothy “Smitty” Joseph Schmit, 68, of Waterloo, died Monday, September 5, at UnityPoint Allen Hospital.

He was born November 13, 1953, in Waterloo, the son of Edwin and Mary Lou Lampert Schmit. He married Janice Snider-York on May 28, 1982, in Waterloo. She preceded him in death on February 14, 2007.

Tim attended St. Mary’s grade school and graduated from Columbus High School in 1971. He was employed at John Deere for ten years and then was employed at Red Carpet Golf Club for twenty-five years becoming the superintendent of grounds until his retirement.

Survivors include: his mother, Mary Lou Schmit of Waterloo; his step-daughter, Stacy (Jon) Shepherd of Irving, TX; his siblings, Peggy (Tom) Schadle of Broken Arrow, OK, Irv (Nancy) Schmit of Des Moines, Sue (Michael) Baker of Sioux City, Bob Schmit of Waterloo, Mike Schmit of Tampa, FL, Patsy (Emmett) Tragord of Evansdale, Jeff “Duff” Schmit of Waterloo, and Chris Schmit of Dallas, TX; three step grandchildren, Michael Shepherd, Jacob Shepherd, and Nick Shepherd; many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Preceded in death by: his wife “fweetheart”, his father, Edwin, three nephews, Noah Baker, Brock Schmit, and Tanner Schmit; a sister-in-law, Sue Schmit.

Memorial Mass: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, September 15, at Queen of Peace Catholic Church with inurnment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Public visitation from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, September 14, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, where there will be a 4 p.m. rosary. Visitation also one hour prior to services on Thursday at the church. The Mass will be live streamed at www.queenofpeaceparish.net.

Memorials: may be directed to the choice of the donor.

