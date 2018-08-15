FINCHFORD — Timothy Roger Rindels, 59, of Finchford, died Saturday, Aug. 11, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City, following a work-related accident.
He was born Aug. 1, 1959, in Waterloo, son of Gerry Lou (Newell) and Roger John Rindels. He married Jody Fauser, and they later divorced.
Tim graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1978. He worked for several years at Bertch Cabinets, then Wayne Engineering, and finally as a finishing carpenter at E360.
Survived by: two sons, Cody Rindels and Lucas Rindels, both of Waterloo; his mother of Finchford; a sister, Kelly (Jaime) Pastor of Bedford, N.H.; and three brothers, Chris (Denise) Rindels of Rockford, Ill., Tony Rindels of Finchford and Nick Rindels of Dewar.
Preceded in death by: his father; and a sister, Julie.
Memorial services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 18, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Waverly. Visitation will be for an hour before services Saturday at the funeral home.
Memorials: may be directed to the family for later designation.
Condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Tim was loyal, caring and compassionate to everyone. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle, playing pool, and caring for his mother.
