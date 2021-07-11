September 23, 1947-July 5, 2021
DUNKERTON–Timothy Reed Stewart, age 73, of Iowa City, and formerly of Dunkerton, IA, passed away on July 5, 2021 at Lantern Park Specialty Care in Coralville after a long illness.
Services will be held at Barclay United Presbyterian Church, 9008 Newell St. Waterloo, IA on Saturday, July 17, at 2 pm with Nathan Brown officiating. Visitation will be prior to the funeral beginning at 1 pm. Burial will follow at the Old Barclay Cemetery with Military honors.
Tim was born on September 23, 1947 in Waterloo, IA, the third son of John and Margaret(Crawford)Stewart. He grew up on his family’s farm just south of Dunkerton. After graduating from Dunkerton High School in 1965, Tim worked for John Deere in Waterloo for two years before being drafted into the Army where he served a one-year tour of duty in Vietnam with an Engineering Battalion. Upon his return home, he was stationed in Virginia and also at West Point Academy in New York.
Tim worked at University Hospitals in Iowa City for 26 years and was also an active volunteer at the VA Hospital where his generous heart and gentle spirit were a comfort to many of his fellow veterans. Tim’s passions in life were reading(usually with a good cup of coffee in hand), photography, and especially baseball. A skilled player in his youth, he was a fount of knowledge and trivia about the sport and counted a visit to old Yankee Stadium where he got to walk the field after the game among the highlights of his life.
Tim always had time for his nieces and nephews who have many fond memories of playing games with him, usually after dusk, with his soft chuckle floating in the air as the night drew close. He is unfailingly described by all who knew him as an exceedingly kind soul and will be dearly missed by all those who loved him. Tim is survived by his brothers, Jim Stewart of Cedar Falls and JT Stewart of Sandia Park, NM; his sisters, JoAnn (Dale) Torpey of Washington, IA and Suzanne(Eric) Torkelson of West Des Moines and his beloved nieces and nephews, Jim, Lori, Jeff, Laraine and Jerry Stewart; Philip Torpey and Stephanie Brown; Ryan Torkelson and Heidi Wilde. He was preceded in death by his parents and his infant twin siblings John and Margaret Stewart.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the VA Hospital Volunteer Program or the Barclay United Presbyterian Church.
Online condolences may be posted at www.White-MtHope.com
White Funeral Home, Jesup, IA, in charge of the arrangements.
“Leave, leave your well-loved nest, late swallow, and fly away. Here is no rest for hollowing heart and wearying wing...shake your pinions long untried, that now must bear you there where you would be, through all the heavens of ice; till falling down the homing air you light and perch upon the radiant tree”—Edwin Muir
