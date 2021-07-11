Timothy Reed Stewart

Tim always had time for his nieces and nephews who have many fond memories of playing games with him, usually after dusk, with his soft chuckle floating in the air as the night drew close. He is unfailingly described by all who knew him as an exceedingly kind soul and will be dearly missed by all those who loved him. Tim is survived by his brothers, Jim Stewart of Cedar Falls and JT Stewart of Sandia Park, NM; his sisters, JoAnn (Dale) Torpey of Washington, IA and Suzanne(Eric) Torkelson of West Des Moines and his beloved nieces and nephews, Jim, Lori, Jeff, Laraine and Jerry Stewart; Philip Torpey and Stephanie Brown; Ryan Torkelson and Heidi Wilde. He was preceded in death by his parents and his infant twin siblings John and Margaret Stewart.