Timothy R. Sinram

Timothy Rex Sinram was born on February 10, 1977, the son of Ted and Mary (Martin) Sinram in Waterloo, Iowa. He was baptized on March 6, 1977 at home and confirmed in 1991 at Immanuel Church of Christ in Clarksville. He graduated from Clarksville High School in 1995 and in 1997 from Hawkeye Community College in Tool and Die. On April 10, 1999, he was united in marriage to Gail Bloker at Immanuel Church of Christ in Clarksville. Tim worked at Progressive Tool & Die Company from 1997 until 2008, Unverferth Mfg. until 2013 and at John Deere in the pattern shop from 2013 until the time of his death.