March 2, 1955—January 12, 2021

On Tuesday, January 12, 2021, Timothy R. Peverill, loving husband and father of two children passed away at the age of 65. Tim was born on March 2, 1955 and his parents were Robert and Pauline. He worked at John Deere’s for 39 years. Tim had a passion for helping family and friends, riding his motorcycle and driving his Camaro.

Tim was preceded in death by his father Robert and mother Pauline; a sister, Mary Stafford; two brothers, Ronald and James; a sister-in-law, Janette; two brothers-in-law, Larry Graves and Richard Boldt; his son-in-law, Andy Hageman.

Tim is survived by his wife Mary Everist Peverill; two children, Christina and Shawn (Angie); two grandchildren, Easton and Riley Jenks; two brothers, John and Thomas (Dixie); three sisters, Marlene Boldt, LaVonne Graves, and Christine (Larry) Smock.

A memorial service to be planned in April.

Funeral services are under the direction of Legacy Chapels in Edinburg.