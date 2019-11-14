(1968-2019)
HUDSON — Timothy R. Kerr, 51, of Clontarf, Minn., formerly of Hudson, died Monday, Nov. 11, at St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud, Minn.
He was born Sept. 9, 1968, in Waterloo, the son of Thomas E. and Jill E. (Crawford) Kerr.
Tim graduated from Hudson High School in 1986 and served in the U.S. Army. He was currently employed by Case International in Benson, Minn., and had formerly worked at Traer Manufacturing in Traer and Montezuma prior to moving to Minnesota about 10 years ago.
Survived by: his mother, of Cedar Falls; two brothers, Dan (Rebecca) Kerr of Dewitt and Thomas E. (Lynette) Kerr Jr. of Waterloo; eight nieces and nephews, Kayla (Nicholas Sturtz) Kerr, Emily Kerr, Kendra Lawson, Tabby Lawson, Beth Neuhaus, Spencer, Sydney and Isabelle Kerr; and two great-nieces, Angel Lawson and Regina Alexandra Mae Blanchard.
You have free articles remaining.
Preceded in death by: his father; and his grandparents, Elston S. and Mary E. (Lighthart) Kerr and James D. and Catherine D. (Peters) Crawford.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel, Waterloo, with burial in Waterloo Memorial Park Cemetery and full military honors by the Iowa Army National Guard Honors Detail and Waterloo AMVETS Post 19 and Evansdale AMVETS Post 31. Visitation will be from 9:30-10:30 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral Home.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be expressed at www.KearnsFuneral Service.com.
Tim was an avid fisherman and enjoyed fishing with his family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.