{{featured_button_text}}
Timothy Hardy

Timothy R. Hardy

Timothy R. Hardy, 48, of Sauk City, WI, formerly of Waterloo, IA, passed away on Thanksgiving morning, at home, of natural causes.

Tim is survived by his wife Sarahmarie Hardy, step-mother Jackie Hardy, siblings Kathy Watters (Matt) and Scott Hardy (Katrina),step-siblings Leanne Corwin (Leroy), Jeff Spears, Dany Spears (Candace), and Jerry Boland (Anita).Tim also left behind 14 beloved nieces and nephews, a great-niece and two great-nephews.

He is preceded in death, by his mother, Sharon Zimpher and father, Jerry Hardy.

Tim was a chef, baker and hot wing maker who won numerous Culinary arts awards. He loved his dogs, horror movies and the Oakland Raiders.

His kind heart, quick smile and wicked sense of humor will never be forgotten.

Tim will be celebrated in the spring, with a celebration of life, per his wishes.

To plant a tree in memory of Timothy Hardy as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments